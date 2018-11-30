Traffic
November 30, 2018

Man dead after collision between truck and SUV in Bradford

South Simcoe police are investigating a fatal collision in Bradford Friday evening.

South Simcoe police are investigating a fatal collision between a transport truck and an SUV that occurred Friday evening.

Police said they received a call around 5:40 p.m., for reports of a collision at Yonge Street and 12th Line.

A man who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead on scene and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene.

The cause is under investigation, but police said it may have been “intersection-related.”

Police said Yonge Street will remain closed in the area until midnight as officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police at (905) 775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

