Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel police say a 65-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Duncairn Drive just before 8 p.m.
When authorities arrived on scene, the woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
READ MORE: Case of Brampton teen fatally struck by bus no longer being treated as fail-to-remain collision
She was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with police.
Winston Churchill is closed between Thomas Street and Duncairn Drive as the Major Collision Bureau investigates.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.