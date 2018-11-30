Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel police say a 65-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Duncairn Drive just before 8 p.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, the woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Case of Brampton teen fatally struck by bus no longer being treated as fail-to-remain collision

She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Winston Churchill is closed between Thomas Street and Duncairn Drive as the Major Collision Bureau investigates.

#PRPMVC Winston Churchill / Duncairn Drive #Mississauga . Pedestrian struck. Unknown extent of injuries. Road closure in place so please use alternate routes. More information to come as we get it. Call received at 7:54pm. pic.twitter.com/YzOdE90Iww — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 1, 2018