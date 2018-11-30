Canada
November 30, 2018 9:06 pm
Updated: November 30, 2018 9:07 pm

Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Peel police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.

Global News/File
Peel police say a 65-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Duncairn Drive just before 8 p.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, the woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Winston Churchill is closed between Thomas Street and Duncairn Drive as the Major Collision Bureau investigates.

 

