Jeremy Tallevi named Saskatchewan Rush assistant coach

The Saskatchewan Rush have a new face behind the bench.

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) team announced Thursday Jeremy Tallevi has been hired as an assistant coach.

He replaces Jimmy Quinlan, who resigned in the off-season to focus on his family.

Tallevi will be primarily responsible for the defensive unit, one of the best in the league.

Returning to the backline for the 2018-19 season are Kyle Rubisch, team captain Chris Corbeil, Brett Mydske, and young talents Mike Messenger and Matt Hossack.

“It is an unbelievably athletic group and individually spectacular defencemen,” Tallevi said in a statement.

“They have bought into the system and work it masterfully. And if anything does get by them, there is a great goaltender there in Evan Kirk to bail them out.”

There are holes to be filled, however. Ryan Dilks is sitting out the season after joining Edmonton’s firefighting academy and it is uncertain if Jeff Cornwall will be back.

Returnees Matt MacGrotty and Nick Finlay along with newcomer Jordi Jones-Smith and 2018 draft pick Ryan McLean are looking to fill those spots.

“Derek (Keenan) has watched those players and he knows what both Matt and Nick can do,” Tallevi said.

“They’re both athletic and excellent defenders who are going to do a good job when they get the opportunity to step in.”

Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan and Tallevi are familiar with each other.

Tallevi worked under Keenan in 2010 and 2011 when the Rush were based in Edmonton

He said this is great opportunity to work again with Keenan.

“This is an incredible situation for me to come to the best team in the league. I learned so much from Derek before, not just about lacrosse but how to treat people and how to work with people,” Tallevi said.

“I know the expectations are high and there will be no room for complacency.”

The Rush open training camp on Nov. 30 in Ontario, and will play a pre-season game in front of their hometown fans on Dec. 8 against the Calgary Roughnecks.