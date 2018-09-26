Saskatchewan Rush select Connor Robinson 5th overall at NLL Entry Draft

The Saskatchewan Rush selected Connor Robinson fifth overall at the 2018 NLL Entry Draft held Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pa.

With their first selection, the Rush landed the lefty forward from British Columbia.

During Robinson’s final year of junior with the New Westminster Salmonbellies, he had 50 goals and recorded 80 assists.

He also played field lacrosse with High Point University in North Carolina, where he wrapped up his NCAA career by setting a school record with hat tricks in six consecutive games.

Saskatchewan picked defenceman Ryan McLean 37th overall in the third round. The six-foot-four Albertan played five years of junior with the Calgary Mountaineers, in which he totalled 225 penalty minutes.

The Rush used their fifth-round selection to grab B.C.’s Dalton Lupul at No. 63. The left-shooting transition finished his fourth season on the Salmonbellies roster with 25 points.

Saskatchewan had two picks in the sixth and final round. With the 67th overall pick, the Rush opted for defenceman Tyler Gaulton, from Ontario, who played for Limestone College in South Carolina.

With their final pick of the draft, the Rush selected Zach Gould at No. 74. The Saskatchewan SWAT forward led the junior A team with 91 points in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL) during the 2018 season.

The 2018-19 season begins on Dec. 1 with the Rush travelling to the Infinite Energy Arena to meet the Georgia Swarm.