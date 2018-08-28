Sports
August 28, 2018 12:25 pm

Local lacrosse player signed by Saskatchewan Rush

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan Rush inked two players to one-year deals, including locally developed defenceman Anthony Hallborg.

Phil Bollman / Global News
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed two players, including one who developed his skills locally.

Anthony Hallborg, from Warman, Sask., signed a one-year deal with the team on Monday.

Hallborg was drafted 58th overall by the Rush in the 2017 National Lacrosse League (NLL) entry draft from the Junior A Saskatchewan SWAT.

The 22-year-old defenceman attended training camp last year and played in one pre-season game.

The other player signed by the Rush to a one-year deal is no stranger to head coach and general manager Derek Keenan.

Jordi Jones-Smith grew up being coached in Whitby, Ont. by Keenan, and developed his box lacrosse skills with the Junior A Whitby Warriors.

He also played field lacrosse for the University of Western Ontario Mustangs.

The 24-year-old transition player was drafted 48th overall by the New England Black Wolves in the 2015 NLL draft.

