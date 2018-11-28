Saskatchewan Rush set to open training camp

The Saskatchewan Rush will be on the floor starting this week preparing to defend their NLL title in the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The first two weeks of the season had been cancelled due to a labour dispute between the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Professional Lacrosse Players Association.

A new five-year collective agreement was ratified by players on Nov. 25.

The Rush said training camp will open on Nov. 30 in Oakville, Ont., and carry on until Dec. 2 when they play the Toronto Rock in an exhibition game.

The team will then continue training camp on Dec. 7 in Saskatoon, leading up to an exhibition game against the Calgary Roughnecks the following evening at SaskTel Centre. Tickets for the game go on sale Nov. 29.

Saskatchewan will play their home opener on Jan. 5, 2019 when they take on the expansion San Diego Seals.

The Rush will also raise their championship banner at the game.