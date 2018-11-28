Sports
November 28, 2018 12:14 pm

Saskatchewan Rush set to open training camp

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Rush will play two exhibition games, one in front of home fans, before the ball drops on the 2018-19 NLL season.

Saskatchewan Rush / Supplied
A A

The Saskatchewan Rush will be on the floor starting this week preparing to defend their NLL title in the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Story continues below

The first two weeks of the season had been cancelled due to a labour dispute between the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Professional Lacrosse Players Association.

READ MORE: Players union ratifies deal with National Lacrosse League to end labour dispute

A new five-year collective agreement was ratified by players on Nov. 25.

The Rush said training camp will open on Nov. 30 in Oakville, Ont., and carry on until Dec. 2 when they play the Toronto Rock in an exhibition game.

The team will then continue training camp on Dec. 7 in Saskatoon, leading up to an exhibition game against the Calgary Roughnecks the following evening at SaskTel Centre. Tickets for the game go on sale Nov. 29.

Saskatchewan will play their home opener on Jan. 5, 2019 when they take on the expansion San Diego Seals.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush select Connor Robinson 5th overall at NLL Entry Draft

The Rush will also raise their championship banner at the game.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Exhibition Game
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
NLL
Professional Lacrosse Players Association
Regina Sports
Rush Lacrosse
Saskatchewan Rush
Saskatchewan Rush Lacrosse
Saskatoon Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News