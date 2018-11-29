Have you seen these men? November’s most wanted

Winnipeg police and Crime Stoppers have released this month’s list of most-wanted fugitives.

As of this week, these eight men are the top targets for police:

Brandon Beardy was jailed for 37 months for manslaughter. He began statutory release Sept. 19, but breached his parole the next day. There’s a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Dennis Bruyere was convicted of using an imitation firearm in the commission of a robbery. He was out on statutory release Sept. 17, but breached his conditions and now has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

READ MORE: Eight men on Winnipeg police most wanted list

Erin Folster was charged with assault in November 2017, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

James Richard‘s whereabouts are currently unknown after a January investigation uncovered several breaches to his probation.

Jamie Grieves was involved in a serious assault in 2016. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Kevin Campbell is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after breaching conditions of his release Aug. 20. He had been charged and convicted of several offences, including robbery, and received a 34-month jail sentence.

Leslie Maracle was charged and convicted of assault with a weapon. He was sentenced to 31 months in prison and became eligible for statutory release June 4. He breached his release conditions Sept. 25, and is now subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Police are searching for Matthew Ducharme for his role in a sexual assault and uttering threats. Police say he’s actively avoiding them and there are a total of three warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the location of the following people is asked to contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 toll free.

WATCH: Suspect wanted in connection with knife-attack of Winnipeg dog