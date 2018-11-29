Have you seen these men? November’s most wanted
Winnipeg police and Crime Stoppers have released this month’s list of most-wanted fugitives.
As of this week, these eight men are the top targets for police:
Brandon Beardy was jailed for 37 months for manslaughter. He began statutory release Sept. 19, but breached his parole the next day. There’s a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Dennis Bruyere was convicted of using an imitation firearm in the commission of a robbery. He was out on statutory release Sept. 17, but breached his conditions and now has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
Erin Folster was charged with assault in November 2017, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
James Richard‘s whereabouts are currently unknown after a January investigation uncovered several breaches to his probation.
Jamie Grieves was involved in a serious assault in 2016. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Kevin Campbell is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant after breaching conditions of his release Aug. 20. He had been charged and convicted of several offences, including robbery, and received a 34-month jail sentence.
Leslie Maracle was charged and convicted of assault with a weapon. He was sentenced to 31 months in prison and became eligible for statutory release June 4. He breached his release conditions Sept. 25, and is now subject of a Canada-wide warrant.
Police are searching for Matthew Ducharme for his role in a sexual assault and uttering threats. Police say he’s actively avoiding them and there are a total of three warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone with information about the location of the following people is asked to contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 toll free.
