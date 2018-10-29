Eight men on Winnipeg police most wanted list

Winnipeg police and Crime Stoppers have released this month’s list of most wanted fugitives.

As of Monday morning, these eight men are the top targets for police:

Clarence Mousseau is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. After being charged and convicted of aggravated assault, he was sentenced to 27 months. In July, he violated the conditions of his release and his parole was cancelled.

Douglas Traverse is actively avoiding police and his whereabouts are unknown. He’s wanted on five warrants, including one for a vicious assault on a woman on Sept. 29.

Henry Kakegamic breached the conditions of his release after being sent to prison for forcible confinement and a firearms offence.

Mark Taylor got out of prison (for robbery charges) on statutory release in May, but had his release cancelled in July. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Mark Young is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his release conditions after serving time for aggravated assault.

Ried Hill was convicted of firearm-related offences and was serving time in federal prison. He began his statutory release Aug. 20 and lasted only three days before breaching conditions of his release. He’s wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Shawn Johnson was serving federal time on charges including breaking and entering and auto theft. He was released early on parole in July, and made it until the end of August before breaching conditions. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Todd Dyck has four outstanding warrants for his arrest, and police are actively searching for him. The most recent case was an incident on Sept. 16 when he threatened a woman’s life.

Anyone with information about the location of any of the above is asked to call Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

