November 29, 2018 8:10 am
Updated: November 29, 2018 8:15 am

Winning streak hits 18 as Prince Albert Raiders down Edmonton Oil Kings

WATCH ABOVE: Parker Kelly had a three point night and Brett Leason extended his point streak as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Edmonton Oil Kings in WHL action.

The Prince Albert Raiders have extended their winning streak to 18 games with a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Parker Kelly had a three point night with two goals and an assist, and Max Martin added a goal and an assist.

Brayden Pachal, Aliaksei Protas, and Kody McDonald, into an empty net, also scored for the Raiders (25-1-0-0).

Brett Leason, the league’s leading scorer, had three assists. Leason has at least one point in every game so far this season.

Ian Scott turned aside 31 shots for his 21st win of the season.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, the WHL’s second leading scorer, had a hat trick for the Oil Kings (14-10-2-2).

Dylan Myskiw made 29 saves in the loss.

The Raiders head to Regina where they will face the Pats on Saturday.

