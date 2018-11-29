20th anniversary CP Holiday Train will stop in London Thursday

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday train is making its way across Ontario, and on Thursday night it will stop in the forest city.

The train will arrive at the Richmond Street rail line between Oxford Street and Mill Street around 8:15 p.m.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Holiday Train, and to celebrate CP will be releasing a Spotify playlist.

“CP will release 20 festive songs by artists that have toured on the train over the past 20 years,” said CP spokesperson Salem Woodrow.

Performances on the Thursday festive ride include JoJo Mason followed by Sam Roberts Band.

While the event is free, Londoners are encouraged to donate non-perishable food.

“We believe that everyone regardless of circumstance has a right to healthy food. These can be things like grain products or canned fruits and vegetables,” said Woodrow.

“When folks come out to support the Holiday Train program, they are truly helping their neighbours because every pound of food and every dollar raised at the stop does stay in the local community for local distribution.”

The Holiday Train will leave the station at 9 p.m.

— With files from Christian D’Avino