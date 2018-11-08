CP Holiday Train will soon make its way across Ontario

Now that Halloween has passed, many North Americans will turn their attention to Christmas.
That means it’s time to get gifts, get tipsy at office parties and take a gander at the CP Holiday Train.
Since 1999, the train has travelled across the continent, collecting food and money for communities across the route. To date, it has raised $14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food.
WATCH: Small Shuswap community gets big Christmas show
There are actually two trains which take off from Montreal at the end of the month: a Canadian and American train.
However, along the way, both trains will make stops in Ontario.
WATCH: CP Holiday Train makes stop in Montreal
There are two headline acts on the train this year across the province. Some stops will see performances from country star Terri Clark while others will get a show courtesy of The Sam Roberts Band.
What follows is a list of Ontario stops for the CP Holiday Train:
Location Arrival time Performers
November 28
Finch, 2:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Merrickville, 4:45 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Milton, 4:45 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason
November 29
Belleville, 9:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Trenton, 10:15 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Brighton, 11:30 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Bowmanville, 1:45 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Oshawa, 3:05 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Cambridge (Galt), 4:00 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason
Ayr, 5:20 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason
Woodstock, 6:40 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason
London, 8:15 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason
Toronto, 8:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
November 30
Vaughan, 10:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Midhurst/Springwater (Barrie), 12:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Chatha, 2:30 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason
Mactier, 2:50 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Parry Sound, 4:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Windsor, 5:20 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason
Shawanaga, 5:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Rutter, 7:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Sudbury, 8:50 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
December 1
Cartier, 9:45 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Chapleau, 3:15 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Franz (Dubreuville), 6:20 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
White River, 9:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
December 2
Mobert, 9:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Heron Bay, 11:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Marathon, 12:20 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Schreiber, 2:45 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Nipigon, 5:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Thunder Bay, 8:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
December 3
Ignace, 9:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Dryden, 11:30 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Vermilion Bay, 1:00 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Kenora, 3:20 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
Ingolf, 5:10 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott
