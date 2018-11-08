CP Holiday Train will soon make its way across Ontario

Now that Halloween has passed, many North Americans will turn their attention to Christmas.

That means it’s time to get gifts, get tipsy at office parties and take a gander at the CP Holiday Train.

Since 1999, the train has travelled across the continent, collecting food and money for communities across the route. To date, it has raised $14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food.

There are actually two trains which take off from Montreal at the end of the month: a Canadian and American train.

However, along the way, both trains will make stops in Ontario.

There are two headline acts on the train this year across the province. Some stops will see performances from country star Terri Clark while others will get a show courtesy of The Sam Roberts Band.

What follows is a list of Ontario stops for the CP Holiday Train:

Location Arrival time Performers

November 28

Finch, 2:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Merrickville, 4:45 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Milton, 4:45 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason





Smiths Falls, 6:20 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly PrescottPerth, 7:40 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott​Hamilton, 7:45 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason

November 29

Belleville, 9:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Trenton, 10:15 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Brighton, 11:30 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Bowmanville, 1:45 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Oshawa, 3:05 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

​Cambridge (Galt), 4:00 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason

​Ayr, 5:20 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason

​Woodstock, 6:40 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason

​London, 8:15 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason

Toronto, 8:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

November 30

Vaughan, 10:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

​Midhurst/Springwater (Barrie), 12:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Chatha, 2:30 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason

Mactier, 2:50 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Parry Sound, 4:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

​Windsor, ​5:20 p.m. Sam Roberts Band and JoJo Mason

Shawanaga, 5:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Rutter, 7:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Sudbury, 8:50 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

December 1

Cartier, 9:45 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Chapleau, 3:15 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Franz (Dubreuville), 6:20 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

White River, 9:15 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

December 2

Mobert, 9:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Heron Bay, 11:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Marathon, 12:20 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Schreiber, 2:45 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Nipigon, 5:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Thunder Bay, 8:30 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

December 3

Ignace, 9:00 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Dryden, 11:30 a.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Vermilion Bay, 1:00 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Kenora, 3:20 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott

Ingolf, 5:10 p.m. Terri Clark, Sierra Noble and Kelly Prescott