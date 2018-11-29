Thousands gather as CP Holiday Train stops in Smiths Falls

It’s become a holiday tradition in Canada over the past 20 years, and thousands of people lined up for hours in the cold to get a glimpse of the CP Holiday Train as it made its way through Smiths Falls Wednesday.

Country musician Teri Clarke headlined this stop, which raises money and food for local food banks. Over its 20 years, more than $14.5 million has been raised.

“The goal of the program really is to raise awareness about hunger issues in communities during a very crucial time of the year,” CP spokesperson Salem Woodrow said.

From Smiths Falls, the train made its way to Perth. Stops on Thursday include Belleville and Trenton.

— With files from Sharmeen Somani