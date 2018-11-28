South Frontenac man faces 10 sex crime charges

A nine-month investigation led by Kingston police has resulted in 10 sex-related charges against a South Frontenac man.

Police say the alleged incidents involved three victims and happened between 2012 and 2018.

It’s alleged the accused assaulted two of his cousins, who were under the age of 16 at the time.

The third alleged victim was the accused’s stepdaughter, who was under 10 years old at the time of the crime.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest and on Nov. 26, the accused turned himself into police.

Charges against the unidentified 29-year-old man include sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

