Kingston man charged with sharing child pornography: police

After months of investigation, Kingston police have arrested a local man they say was sharing and downloading child pornography in the Kingston area.

In early January, detectives with the Kingston police internet child exploitation unit started an investigation into the sharing of child pornography locally through an online file-sharing program.

On July 17, police received authorization to identify the user of the IP address that was allegedly sharing the pornography, which police say was listed to a Kingston address.

Police executed a search warrant on Oct. 3, and a 30-year-old man and a woman were found in the home.

According to police, several digital and storage devices were taken from the residence, and police say the man’s browsing history along with hundreds of digital images and video files found on the devices showed evidence of viewing and sharing child pornography.

The 30-year-old Kingston man was charged with making child pornography available, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police say they are still searching through some of the man’s devices and the investigation is ongoing.