Halton police charge woman with stealing a purse in Burlington

Halton police have charged a woman with stealing a purse at a Walmart store in Burlington. It’s the second time the woman has been charged in connection with a purse theft.

On Nov. 25, police were called about a purse theft at the Walmart on Dundas Street, where a suspect was arrested.

Gentiana Stojkova, 18, is facing a charge of theft under $5,000. The woman, who is living in Brampton, also faces in connection with a purse theft at the Fresco store on Upper Middle in Burlington on Oct. 19.

Police say other theft investigations are ongoing and further charges are possible.