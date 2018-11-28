Canada
November 28, 2018 2:27 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 2:33 pm

Halton police charge woman with stealing a purse in Burlington

By Reporter  900 CHML

On Sunday, police were called about a purse theft at the Walmart on Dundas Street, where an 18 year old woman from the Czech Republic, who's living in Burlington was arrested.

A A

Halton police have charged a woman with stealing a purse at a Walmart store in Burlington. It’s the second time the woman has been charged in connection with a purse theft.

READ MORE: Halton police searching for suspect in purse thefts

On Nov. 25, police were called about a purse theft at the Walmart on Dundas Street, where a suspect was arrested.

Gentiana Stojkova, 18, is facing a charge of theft under $5,000. The woman, who is living in Brampton, also faces in connection with a purse theft at the Fresco store on Upper Middle in Burlington on Oct. 19.

READ MORE: Police investigating alleged sexual assault at the Burlington Mall

Police say other theft investigations are ongoing and further charges are possible.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Burlington
distraction
Halton
HamOnt
purse
Robbery
Suspect
Theft
Wallet

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News