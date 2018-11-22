Halton police searching for suspect in purse thefts

Halton Regional Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a purse theft.

Police say there have been approximately 130 reports of purse thefts in the region since the beginning of November 2017.

Police say in these occurrences the suspects targeted older women, whose purses and/or wallets were stolen from their shopping carts while they were distracted in some way.

The investigation into the theft of a wallet at a Food Basics grocery store in October has led to this week’s arrest of a 24-year-old woman in Mississauga.

However, police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man, who was with the suspect arrested in the wallet theft.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or other purse thefts is asked to contact Det. Const. Derek Gray of the Burlington criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2344.