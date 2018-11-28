Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle along Canso Causeway

A 31-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident along the Canso Causeway happened just after 5 p.m.

Police say the man was struck by a tractor trailer and suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was sent to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, then flown to hospital in Halifax.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated.