Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle along Canso Causeway
A 31-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a highway.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident along the Canso Causeway happened just after 5 p.m.
Police say the man was struck by a tractor trailer and suffered life-threatening injuries.
He was sent to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, then flown to hospital in Halifax.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated.
