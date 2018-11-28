Teen dies in hospital after fail-to-remain collision in Brampton
Peel regional police say a 19-year-old girl critically injured following a fail-to-remain crash in Brampton has died in hospital.
Police said they responded to a call around 9:44 a.m. Wednesday on Williams Parkway near Highway 410.
First responders arrived on scene and transported the teen to a trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.
Police have yet to release a description of the suspect vehicle.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.
