Teen dies in hospital after fail-to-remain collision in Brampton

Peel regional police say a 19-year-old girl critically injured following a fail-to-remain crash in Brampton has died in hospital.

Police said they responded to a call around 9:44 a.m. Wednesday on Williams Parkway near Highway 410.

First responders arrived on scene and transported the teen to a trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.

Female has been pronounced deceased at hospital. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 28, 2018

Female pedestrian 19 years old.

Vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.

No suspect information at this time.

Highway 410 off ramp at Williams Parkway shut down. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) November 28, 2018