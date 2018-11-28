Crime
November 28, 2018 10:55 am
Updated: November 28, 2018 11:44 am

Teen dies in hospital after fail-to-remain collision in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Brampton on Nov. 28, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

Peel regional police say a 19-year-old girl critically injured following a fail-to-remain crash in Brampton has died in hospital.

Police said they responded to a call around 9:44 a.m. Wednesday on Williams Parkway near Highway 410.

First responders arrived on scene and transported the teen to a trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Elderly woman dies in hospital after being hit by car in Brampton

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton Fire Services
Brampton hit-and-run
Fail to Remain
female pedestrian
Highway 410
Hit and Run
Pedestrian Struck
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police
Williams Parkway
Williams Parkway crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News