Elderly woman dies in hospital after being hit by car in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a 78-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was struck by a car in Brampton Friday evening.

Police were called to James Potter Road and Borelli Drive just after 6 p.m., for reports that a pedestrian was struck.

Police said a woman was crossing at the intersection when a vehicle travelling southbound on James Potter Road struck her.

When authorities arrived on scene, the woman was found in life-threatening condition and was transported to a trauma centre.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Deotee Bhagwandin, who was pronounced dead in hospital early this morning.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision, but police are looking to speak to witnesses and obtain dash cam video of the incident that anyone may have.

Numerous pedestrians were struck in the GTA Friday evening, including at Meadowpine and Meadowvale boulevards in Mississauga where another elderly woman was left with serious injuries.

In that incident, the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with video or information relating to these collisions is asked to contact the Peel police Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).