Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo launch new website seeking residents’ input

The Region of Waterloo and the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have combined to launch a new website designed to allow citizens a chance to help shape the future of their community.

EngageWR will also allow residents to receive emails about local events and happenings tailored to their interests.

READ MORE: Waterloo region Athlete of the Year Program comes to an end after 20 years

The region and the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have each created different sections on the website asking for public input on a variety of matters.

The City of Waterloo is asking residents for guidance on its strategic plan going forward.

Visitors can complete a short survey, which will seek suggestions about the city’s focus over the next four years.

READ MORE: Ford government’s review of new Hwy. 7 between Waterloo Region and Guelph ‘disappointing’

Waterloo is also asking for residents’ thoughts on its sports parks as well as its activities and programs.

The City of Waterloo will announce a new strategic plan in 2019.

Kitchener residents are being asked about the city’s controversial sidewalk maintenance program as well as its recreation and leisure facilities.

READ MORE: Kitchener council chooses to defer large portion winter sidewalk clearing review

In Cambridge, the city is asking the community to provide feedback on its farmer’s market.

A couple of topics on which the region is asking for input include the Smart Waterloo Region project as well as shaping its climate plan.