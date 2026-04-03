2 BC Ferries vessels out of service this Easter long weekend, 1 now fixed

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Two BC Ferries vessels are out of service this Easter long weekend, but one has now been fixed.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island was out of commission due to a generator problem that happened on Tuesday. It had only returned to service on Sunday after a separate breakdown during spring break.

That vessel, which sails between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, will return to service on Friday, BC Ferries announced at 2 p.m. and will provide additional sailings.

The Queen of Surrey was undergoing its scheduled retrofit when issues were found with its steering component. BC Ferries said it is hoping to share more information on Friday about its status.

That vessel sails between Sunshine Coast (Langdale) and Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay).

Meanwhile, the Coastal Celebration vessel is also undergoing its annual retrofit and has been docked at Swartz Bay since March 8.

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“With the vessel’s planned refit well underway, it’s not possible to bring it back into service before its scheduled re-entry into service between Tsawwassen – Duke Point at the end of April,” BC Ferries said in a statement on Friday.

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“This is exactly why we’ve advocated for a fifth New Major Vessel, which could provide additional relief in moments like this. Without that extra vessel, our ability to absorb disruptions like this is limited.”

The new vessels will replace the aging Queens of Alberni, New Westminster, Coquitlam and Cowichan, which are the oldest major ships still in use.

BC Ferries applied for five new diesel-battery hybrid, all-electric-ready ships, but the independent British Columbia Ferries Commissioner approved four.

3:00 BC Ferries long weekend travel trouble

Typically, there are about 400,000 passengers and 160,000 vehicles that travel on BC Ferries over the Easter long weekend.

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The mechanical issue caused by a large tyre in the ocean becoming lodged around the vessel’s propeller on the Chemainus – Telegraph Harbour (Penelakut Island) – Preedy Harbour (Thetis Island) route has also been repaired. The 2:45 p.m. sailing has departed from Chemainus 24 minutes behind schedule, BC Ferries said in an email update.

In addition, potable water aboard the Salish Heron, sailing between Tsawwawwen and the Southern Gulf Islands, will not be available for drinking or food preparation until further notice.