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Canada

Mechanical issue halts BC Ferries sailing after only 2 days back in service

By Amy Judd & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 3:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries vessel loses power during morning sailing'
BC Ferries vessel loses power during morning sailing
There was a problem on board a BC Ferries vessel on Tuesday morning when it lost power shortly after loading. Jordan Armstrong was heading to Vancouver Island to cover another story when the ferry broke down.
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It was a frustrating morning for hundreds of passengers aboard the BC Ferries Spirit of Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

The vessel, sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, suffered a mechanical issue shortly after loading, which forced the cancellation of the 9 a.m. sailing.

A Global News crew, heading to Vancouver Island, was on board the ferry when the lights flickered.

The crew then came on the PA system and said there had been an electrical problem and they were trying to get a backup generator started.

About 20 minutes later, still in dock at Tsawwassen, they made another announcement saying two generators were down and the ship would not be able to sail.

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“We’ve lost two of our generators; we cannot sail,” the captain said over the PA system. “We’re going to ask passengers to return to their vehicles.”

Story continues below advertisement

Every vehicle then had to back off the ferry to unload.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island has only been back in service for two days. It broke down over spring break and only became operational again on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Lead found in water on BC Ferries’ Salish Raven vessel'
Lead found in water on BC Ferries’ Salish Raven vessel

In a service notice, BC Ferries said some sailings have been cancelled on Tuesday and a revised schedule is in place.

Cancelled Sailings for March 31:

  • 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 3 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 5 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 7 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 9 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

Supplemental Sailings for March 31:

  • 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
  • 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 8 p.m. departing Swartz Bay
  • 10 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

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