B.C. ferry breaks down as commissioner announces 4 new vessels coming

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is going to get four new major vessels for its fleet.

The new vessels will replace the aging Queens of Alberni, New Westminster, Coquitlam, and Cowichan, which are the oldest major ships still in use.

BC Ferries applied for five new diesel-battery hybrid, all-electric-ready ships, but the independent British Columbia Ferries Commissioner approved four.

“This will assist with stability in the fleet, with people getting to where they need to go,” B.C. Premier David Eby said at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

“We just received the decision, so we’ll have a look at it. But the commissioner is independent and serves an important purpose of having a critical look at BC Ferries, request their ability to cover the costs and the impact on the on the sailing public.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s an important role, and it’s there for a reason. And we’ll make sure that the decision benefits all British Columbians.”

2:03 Man travelling with kids questioned over baggage by BC Ferries employee

This news comes as the Queen of Oak Bay suffered a mechanical issue on Monday morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Professional chainsaw carver Ryan Cook was on board the vessel when it stopped working.

“I was pretty shocked, you know, like they offered us some coffee and some pop and told us to come on back up,” he told Global News as all the passengers were on the car decks at the time.

“But it was, you now, it was a little bit of a weird feeling. You could see the, there’s like a bunch of rocks off of Nanaimo and it looked like we were drifting slowly towards them. I mean, it wasn’t a worry by any means, but it definitely kind of caught my attention and everybody kind of seemed a little perturbed and a little inconvenienced.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cook said they were told it was a steering issue.

He added that they were stuck for about two hours before the ferry was able to be pushed in to the dock using a different steering system.

“What would have taken normally 10 minutes took about 30 minutes,” Cook said of the docking process. “And yeah, I don’t know if that ferry’s gonna be working anytime soon.”

BC Ferries said it has amended service between Departure Bay (Nanaimo) and Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) on Monday.

The company did not say how long the vessel might be out of service.

Cook said most passengers seemed to be making the most of a sunny day and an extended break.

“There’s not much you can complain about when it’s a beautiful day, but at the same time, two-and-a-half hours out of your day when you take the early ferry to here… Kind of a bummer,” Cook said.

BC Ferries said the four new vessels, when they are built, are expected to serve the major routes, with the first of the four expected to enter service in spring 2029.

“I’m very pleased to be able to approve the replacement of the fleet’s four oldest major vessels,” Commissioner Eva Hage said in a statement. “It will mean a vast improvement in service, reliability, and capacity on BC Ferries’ busiest routes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Replacing the four legacy ferries will mean a much-needed increase in capacity and reliability.”

“A fifth vessel, however, is neither essential nor affordable at this time, and approving it would be fiscally irresponsible. It would put even more upward pressure on fares, place an even greater burden on taxpayers, and may lead to unsustainable debt levels at BC Ferries.”