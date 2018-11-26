Waterloo region Athlete of the Year Program comes to an end after 20 years

After 20 years in existence, the Athlete of the Year Program which serves a good portion of Waterloo region has come to an end.

In a statement, the organizing committee said that it was unable to find support for the program from within the community.

“Our Committee looked to the community, local charity groups, university and college programs and many others to continue the support and organization of the Program, without success,” the statement read.

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets was the final honouree of the award, which was presented to the best athlete from Kitchener-Waterloo, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich.

Jean Howitt, the chair of the program, thanked those involved with the program over the years for their efforts.

“Our dedicated group of leadership volunteers is proud of this program, celebrating and recognizing athletic excellence in our community,” Howitt said.. “To everyone who has made our event a success — generous sponsors, minor sports organizations, local media, service clubs, volunteers, athletes and community leaders — thank you.”

The winners of the award came from all across the sporting landscape, including men’s and women’s boxing, hockey, swimming, ice dancing, lacrosse and alpine skiing.

The roll call of winners from the last 20 years includes Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele, Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Stevens, skier Kelly VanderBeek as well as boxers Fitzroy Vanderpool and Lennox Lewis.

Another boxer, Mandy Bujold, was the only two-time recipient of the award.