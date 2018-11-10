Kingston duo takes on Canada’s best runners at U-Sports Cross Country Championships

A combination of speed, endurance and a strong work ethic is something that sisters Brogan and Branna MacDougall both possess, says Queen’s Gaels Cross Country team head coach Steve Boyd.

So when Brogan signed her letter of commitment to the team on October 25th, 2017, Boyd knew he added another special piece to his team.

“This athlete [Brogan] is, if not the best athlete to ever come out of Kingston…the best cross country athlete to ever come out of here,” said Boyd.

On Saturday, the sister duo took on Canada’s top university runners in their hometown of Kingston, Ont. for the U-Sports Cross Country Championships, and both athletes put on a show to remember.

Brogan crossed the finish line first with a substantial lead and a smile on her face, and told Global News that she was filled with emotions from the get-go. She was proud of herself, she said, for being able to separate herself from the pack.

The event was not easy on the athletes, as temperatures dropped below zero and there was a wind warning in effect for the Kingston area. MacDougall’s sister, Branna, crossed the finish line shorty after Brogan, but fell ill moments after the race.

“I’ve been in awe of her all season,” said Brogan. “She’s gone through some tough times and she bounced back in four weeks, and to even be here and do what she did is amazing, and I’m so proud of her.”

Saturday’s race, however, is not the finish line for the 2018 cross country season. Brogan MacDougall will now turn to the Canadian Cross Country Championships in Kingston on November 24th, where she hopes to snag another gold medal in front of her family and friends.