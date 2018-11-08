Queen’s Gaels hoping for a golden day at U-Sport XC championships

Queen’s University will host the U-Sport Cross Country championships on Saturday on Fort Henry Hill at CFB Kingston.

Gaels Head coach Steve Boyd is confident that his women’s team will capture the gold medal for the first time in the school’s history. He says if everything goes as planned, his men’s team could win the gold medal as well.

Queen’s is blessed with some of the best runners in the country.

“Our plan as a team is to win it all,” said Branna MacDougall.

She and her sister Brogan from Kingston finished 1-2 at the Ontario championships two weeks ago in Windsor.

“We’re going to go out there and do whatever it takes to win a title for Steve and assistant coach Brent Statchel. I’m confident that every single girl will do everything they can to get the job done. We’ve been ranked number one in Canada all season long and Saturday we’re going to go out and prove why.”

The men’s team finished second at the OUA championships and they believe they have a shot at winning the U-Sport title.

“We’re ready for it,” said Matt Flood, a second-year Gael from Kingston.

The graduate of Bayridge Secondary School believes that running on the Fort Henry layout gives his team that important home-course advantage.

“I really believe it does,” Flood said.

“It’s a fair but extremely difficult course with rolling hills that really get to you. Those hills really grind away at you and they take a toll on you over a 10-kilometre race. We’ve been training at Fort Henry for a long, long time and were really used to it.”

The ladies championship final on Saturday begins at 1 p.m. The men’s race will start at 2 p.m.