No charges for Toronto officer in fatal GO station shooting: SIU

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Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to charge a Toronto Police Service officer in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at Danforth GO station.

In a release issued on Saturday, director Joseph Martino said the officer acted to protect himself from a “reasonably apprehended attack” when he opened fire on Dec. 6, 2025.

The SIU said police were called around 1:40 a.m. about a man with a firearm at the station. Officers arrived minutes later and located the man in a stairwell leading to Track 3.

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An interaction followed, during which the man drew what was later determined to be a BB gun and swung it toward the officer. The officer discharged his firearm, striking the man.

Paramedics found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds and without vital signs inside the tunnel connecting the platforms.

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He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, with CPR in progress, and was later pronounced dead.

The SIU assigned four investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

The agency concluded the officer’s use of force was legally justified in the circumstances.

“No police officer starts their shift wanting or intending to use force,” the association said in a statement after the initial incident. “But when the public calls, they respond to dangerous, unpredictable situations and make split-second decisions to keep everyone safe.”