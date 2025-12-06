Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fatal police-involved shooting under SIU investigation at GO Station

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 6, 2025 11:39 am
1 min read
The SIU is investigating after Toronto police fatally shot a man at Danforth GO Station early Sunday following reports of an armed individual. View image in full screen
The SIU is investigating after Toronto police fatally shot a man at Danforth GO Station early Sunday following reports of an armed individual. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was fatally shot by Toronto police early Sunday morning at Danforth GO Station.

Toronto police were called to the station shortly after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a person armed with a gun.

Officers located a man in the stairwell of the station.

According to the SIU, there was an interaction during which one officer fired their weapon multiple times, striking the man.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds and without vital signs inside the tunnel connecting the platforms.

He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, with CPR in progress, and was later pronounced dead.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said investigators are working to understand the sequence of events.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is still very early in the investigation,” Hudon said. “We are collecting evidence, reviewing video, and speaking with officers to determine exactly what transpired.”

Trending Now

The SIU says investigators have recovered both the police firearm and another firearm believed to have belonged to the man. CCTV footage and internal police video will also be reviewed.

Three SIU investigators and two forensic specialists have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and four witness officers have been designated. A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday in Toronto.

Metrolinx says trains are bypassing Danforth GO Station until further notice, and riders are being asked to use the TTC.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices