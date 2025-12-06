Fatal police-involved shooting under SIU investigation at GO Station

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was fatally shot by Toronto police early Sunday morning at Danforth GO Station.

Toronto police were called to the station shortly after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a person armed with a gun.

Officers located a man in the stairwell of the station.

According to the SIU, there was an interaction during which one officer fired their weapon multiple times, striking the man.

Paramedics found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds and without vital signs inside the tunnel connecting the platforms.

He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, with CPR in progress, and was later pronounced dead.

SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said investigators are working to understand the sequence of events.

“It is still very early in the investigation,” Hudon said. “We are collecting evidence, reviewing video, and speaking with officers to determine exactly what transpired.”

The SIU says investigators have recovered both the police firearm and another firearm believed to have belonged to the man. CCTV footage and internal police video will also be reviewed.

Three SIU investigators and two forensic specialists have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and four witness officers have been designated. A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday in Toronto.

Metrolinx says trains are bypassing Danforth GO Station until further notice, and riders are being asked to use the TTC.