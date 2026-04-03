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Canada

Inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup coming to Edmonton in July

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 4:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup coming to Edmonton in July'
Inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup coming to Edmonton in July
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International rugby is coming back to Edmonton this summer.

The inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup will bring elite competition to the city in July.

“This is not just another set of games this is a brand new international tournament,” said Nathan Bombrys, Rugby Canada CEO.

Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team will plain Spain on July 4. Then it’s a double-header the following weekend on July 11 with Tonga taking on Spain followed by Canada vs. Portugal.

The matches will be played at Clarke Stadium, which has capacity for more than 5,000 people.

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“This announcement is a huge win for our city. It brings world class rugby back to Edmonton and once again places us on the international stage,” said Mayor Andrew Knack.

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Twelve teams from six continents will play across the July and November windows. They all qualified for the men’s rugby World Cup next year.

For Edmontonian Austin Creighton, playing on home soil is always special.

“We’re proud to represent not just Canada but this wonderful city as well,” Creighton said.

“I think it’s important to have these games here, because it gives people – especially the younger generation – a chance to experience that next level of rugby up close.”

The city estimates the event will generate about $7 million dollars in economic activity.

“Our visitor economy driven by sport is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in Alberta and Alberta is leading the country,” Explore Edmonton CEO Tracy Bednard said.

With extensive community programming planned throughout the event, it’s a chance to grow the game here.

“For our local clubs this is a major opportunity – with curtain raisers and half time activations – Edmonton’s rugby community will be showcased on a national and international stage,” said Rugby Alberta president, Chris Cooke.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

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