One dead after robbery gone wrong in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

What started as a suspected robbery around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday has turned into Montreal’s 28th homicide of the year.

Police say multiple 911 calls were placed about a fight on Nicolet and Ontario in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

READ MORE: Body of teenager found on Nuns’ Island ruled a homicide

Police found a group of people restraining a 34-year-old unconscious man on the ground.

They were told the man had robbed a depanneur across the street and three witnesses chased him down.

READ MORE: Several injured after robbery gone wrong in Montreal gas station parking lot

The unconscious man was severely beaten and taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide and investigators will meet with the three men who are now considered important witnesses.