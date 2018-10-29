Crime
Montreal shooting sends man to hospital

Police are investigating after a man was shot late Monday evening in Montreal's Anjou borough.

Montreal police are investigating after a man in his 50s was shot late Monday evening in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a call was made to 911 after the man was found with injuries to his upper body on Pierre-Tétreault Street.

The man was conscious when he was rushed to hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made and they do not have any information about the suspect.

Pierre-Tétreault Street is closed until further notice.

