Body of teenager found on Nuns’ Island ruled a homicide

Montreal police say the death of a 17-year-old boy found on Nuns’ Island is being treated as a homicide following an autopsy.

“The victim was attacked on his lower body, probably with an edged weapon,” said police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

The teenager’s body was discovered early Monday morning near de Gaspé Street. A large security perimeter was set up as investigators combed the wooded area for evidence.

While police initially suspected the youth’s death was an accident, the investigation was transferred back from a coroner to Montreal police’s major crimes division on Monday. Police said they were treating it as a suspicious death.

On Tuesday, Picard said the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear and an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

No arrests have been made.