Teen’s body discovered on Nuns’ Island being treated as suspicious death
Montreal police are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death after a teenager’s body was found on Nuns’ Island.
Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered around 7:10 a.m. Monday near De Gaspé Street.
A large security perimeter was set up in the morning as investigators combed the wooded area for evidence.
Police initially suspected the youth’s death was an accident. However, Picard said the investigation was transferred back from a coroner to Montreal police’s Major Crimes Division later in the day.
Investigators and technicians remain at the scene to analyze the area and determine what happened.
—With files from the Canadian Press
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.