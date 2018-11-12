Crime
November 12, 2018 8:52 pm
Updated: November 12, 2018 8:56 pm

Teen’s body discovered on Nuns’ Island being treated as suspicious death

By Online Producer  Global News

The body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered early Monday morning on Nuns' Island.

TVA
A A

Montreal police are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death after a teenager’s body was found on Nuns’ Island.

Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered around 7:10 a.m. Monday near De Gaspé Street.

A large security perimeter was set up in the morning as investigators combed the wooded area for evidence.

Police initially suspected the youth’s death was an accident. However, Picard said the investigation was transferred back from a coroner to Montreal police’s Major Crimes Division later in the day.

Investigators and technicians remain at the scene to analyze the area and determine what happened.

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal body found
Montreal Police
Montreal police investigation
Nun's Island
nuns island body
Nuns Island body found
Police investigation
Suspicious Death
teen's body found on nuns' island
Verdun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News