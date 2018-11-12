Teen’s body discovered on Nuns’ Island being treated as suspicious death

Montreal police are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death after a teenager’s body was found on Nuns’ Island.

Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered around 7:10 a.m. Monday near De Gaspé Street.

A large security perimeter was set up in the morning as investigators combed the wooded area for evidence.

Police initially suspected the youth’s death was an accident. However, Picard said the investigation was transferred back from a coroner to Montreal police’s Major Crimes Division later in the day.

Investigators and technicians remain at the scene to analyze the area and determine what happened.

—With files from the Canadian Press