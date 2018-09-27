Montreal police searching for suspects in Dorval mosque theft

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men in connection with a theft at a Dorval mosque last August.

The incident, according to Montreal police, occurred after 2 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects entering the Cité de Dorval mosque.

The first man is seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt with a white ‘EKCO’ logo.

He also has a tattoo on his right forearm.

The second man seen entering the mosque is wearing an orange Denver Broncos baseball cap and a black “Bonfire Outerwear” T-shirt.

Both men are white and appear to have brown hair.

The footage shows the building entryway, but not the robbery.

Montreal police said they could not disclose how much was stolen.

Police say the two men were seen driving a grey sports utility vehicle.

If anyone has any information, police are asking them to call the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.