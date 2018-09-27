Montreal police looking for 2 suspects in Sept. 8 firebombing

Montreal police are calling on the public to help locate two suspects in connection with a firebombing earlier this month.

Arson investigators have surveillance footage of two people breaking the windows of a restaurant on L’Acadie Boulevard at 2:55 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The pair then threw two incendiary objects into the building, followed by a container of flammable liquid.

Police said the suspects were wearing surgical masks. They were driving a grey Chevrolet Impala with chrome trim and no license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the firebombing or the suspects is urged to contact police.

You can call 911, visit your local police station, or contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or infocrimemontreal.ca.