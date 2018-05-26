Several injured after robbery gone wrong in Montreal gas station parking lot

Montreal police say four men were injured in what they are describing as a possible robbery gone wrong in the parking lot of a gas station on de la Montagne Street, near des Canadiens Avenue overnight.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said officers were called to the scene at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old man with serious, but non-life-threatening head injuries.

Picard said a second victim, a 21-year-old man with upper body injuries, sought out officers at the scene.

“He was stabbed with an edged weapon,” Picard said.

Two other men, a 27-year-old and a 22-year-old, both showed up alone at the same police station.

The 27-year-old had been stabbed in the back and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Picard said his health status has improved and that his life is no longer in danger.

The other victim was stabbed in the neck. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Picard said three of four victims have been placed under arrest.

Investigators believe the 27 and 22-year-old man, attempted to rob the 20-year-old, who was sitting in his parked car, with some friends, at the gas station.

Picard said the 20-year-old pulled out an edged weapon and got out of his car and attacked the other two, who then starting hitting him “very hard.”

She added that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still “nebulous,” and that the individuals involved are co-operating with the investigation.