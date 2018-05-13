Crime
May 13, 2018 12:07 pm

Montreal police arrest man in connection with overnight stabbing in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the upper body. Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with an overnight stabbing inside an apartment on Lacordaire Street, near Hochelaga Street, in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Montreal police received a 911 call reporting the incident at 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 44-year-old man with upper body injuries.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle said the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

His condition has since stabilized and police are reporting that his life is no longer in danger.

The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested a block away near the intersection of  Louis-Veuillot and de Toulouse streets.

He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day Sunday.

Boiselle said a K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene to assist officers in the search for a possible weapon.

Police say both men knew each other, but the motive of the attack remains unclear.

