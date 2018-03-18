Montreal police investigating stabbing in Hochelaga bar
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was stabbed inside a bar on Ste-Catherine Street East in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maissonneuve borough overnight.
A 911 call reporting the assault was made at around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who had been stabbed with a sharp object.
Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the man was taken to hospital to be treated for cuts on his lower body.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Witnesses told police an argument broke out between the victim and another patron and quickly escalated.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Ste-Catherine Street was closed for several hours between d’Orléans and Jeanne-d’Arc avenues, to allow for the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
