Crime
March 18, 2018 11:19 am
Updated: March 18, 2018 11:32 am

Montreal police investigating stabbing in Hochelaga bar

By Web producer  Global News

A 21-year-old man was injured after he was stabbed with a sharp object following an argument in a bar in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Courtesy TVA
A A

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was stabbed inside a bar on Ste-Catherine Street East in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maissonneuve borough overnight.

A 911 call reporting the assault was made at around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who had been stabbed with a sharp object.

READ MORE: Machete attack in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Story continues below

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the man was taken to hospital to be treated for cuts on his lower body.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses told police an argument broke out between the victim and another patron and quickly escalated.

READ MORE: Montreal police search for alleged arsonist after series of fires in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Ste-Catherine Street was closed for several hours between d’Orléans and Jeanne-d’Arc avenues, to allow for the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
hochelaga borough
hochelaga montreal
Hochelaga stabbing
Homa
Montreal armed assault
Montreal Police
montreal stabbing
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News