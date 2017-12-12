Montreal police search for alleged arsonist after series of fires in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

The arson squad is investigating after a series of fires in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough overnight.

Police were first called to Sicard Street, near de Rouen Street, at 11:55 p.m. Monday after several trash cans were set on fire.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said police at the scene retrieved several incendiary devices. Witnesses were unable to provide a description of a suspect to police.

Officers and firefighters were still on scene when an apartment fire broke out an hour later on Sicard Street.

There was no one inside the apartment at the time.

Neighbouring units were evacuated as a safety precaution. No one was injured in the blaze.

READ MORE: Babysitter charged after Montreal police rescue child from Hochelaga-Maisonneuve fire

Picard said the fire started at multiple locations inside the home. Police believe the night’s events are related.

Sicard Street was closed for several hours between de Rouen and Ontario streets to allow for the investigation.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for a 68-year-old woman in connection with the fires.