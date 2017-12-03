Police investigating double homicide after overnight stabbings in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Two women are dead after being stabbed overnight in Montreal’s Mericer-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police said it happened in an apartment on Souligny Avenunue near Aubry Street.

Officers received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. reporting two people had been stabbed.

When police arrived at the scene, they quickly located two women who had been stabbed in the upper body with an edge weapon.

One of the victims, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in critical condition where she later died of her injuries.

Montreal police spokesperson André-Anne Picard said the second victim, who was 55, died at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on site and taken in for questioning.

Picard said the two women were the man’s mother and grandmother.

Picard confirmed the man is known to police, adding that officers were called to the home several times over the course of the year.

However, Picard would not say why police visited the home on multiple occasions.

The stabbings are the 22nd and 23rd homicides of 2017 on SPVM territory.

Souligny Avenue is closed between Marcel-Ferron and Aubry streets to allow for the investigation.