Montreal police on the lookout for homicide suspect
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Régino Magloire who police say is a suspect in a homicide that took place in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough in 2014.
Police say the incident took place in the early morning hours of June 7, 2014, inside a bar on Parc Avenue where Steven Célestin and four others were shot.
Magloire is considered dangerous and police say he could be in the Greater Montreal Area or in Western Canada.
Police urge anyone with information that would help locate the suspect to call 911 or local police.
