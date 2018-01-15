Machete attack in Hochelaga Maisonneuve

Montreal police are searching for a pair of suspects involved in a brutal machete attack on Adam Street near the corner of De La Salle Street in Hochelaga Maisonneuve, on Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a 911 call about a drug-related altercation which broke out at around 3 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening wound to his forearm.

The victim is known to police through drug-related charges. The victim is not co-operating with the investigation, according to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle.

Boiselle says police continue to question witnesses for more information. The scene of the crime will remain closed off until the investigation is complete.

No arrests have been made, and police say the suspects are still at large.