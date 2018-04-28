Montreal Police search for suspect in Saturday morning Île-Bizard stabbing
A 20-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in the upper body early Saturday morning.
Montreal Police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. after two men inside a bar on Cherrier Street, in Île-Bizard, got into an argument.
The men left the bar and the argument continued outside where the 20-year-old was stabbed.
Picard said he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but has since stabilized.
“His life is no longer in danger,” she said.
The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was identified by witnesses. He has yet to be located.
Picard said both men are known to police.
Cherrier Street was closed for several hours, in both directions, as officers combed the area.
