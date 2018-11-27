Canada
November 27, 2018 8:30 pm

Kalamoir Regional Park undergoing repairs for water, tree damage

By Online Journalist  Global News

Rocks and debris litter a section of Kalamoir Regional Park in the Central Okanagan after a nearby water main broke.

Regional District of the Central Okanagan
Repair work is being done to an Okanagan park following two unrelated incidents that resulted in damage.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan says Kalamoir Regional Park suffered water damage after a nearby water main broke, with debris, rocks and soil flowing into the park from King Road. The water and debris damaged and eroded a portion of the Upper Rim Trail and grassland areas.

Another angle of the rocks and debris that flowed onto Kalamoir Regional Park after a nearby water main broke.

Regional District of the Central Okanagan

The regional district says a contract is working to repair and restore the damaged areas.

The park was also slightly damaged by beavers, who targeted two trees along the waterfront trail. The regional district says parks staff will be taking down the affected trees, but will be leaving them along the shoreline as a distraction for the beavers to harvest.

