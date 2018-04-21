Sunset Beach Park to be closed up to 10 weeks to repair damage following Vancouver 4/20 event

Sunset Beach Park will be closed for up to 10 weeks as staff clean up the debris left behind after 40,000 people packed the area during 4/20.

According to the Vancouver Park Board staff have to close the field for “major rehabilitation.”

The board had refused to grant a permit to the event, noting it was an inappropriate use of the space and that is had “negative consequences for park users and infrastructure.”

“This has now been three years in Sunset Park, our park can’t take the abuse anymore,” said Stuart Mackinnon with the board. “Even this year is going to be hard for our park staff to be able to remediate this field.”

Before the event took place, organizers said they would cover the costs of sanitation, traffic control and engineering, but not policing.

Last year the total bill for the city following the event was just under $250,000, including policing.

‘Next spring, even if they don’t come down here, next spring we are still going to be seeing the result of three years of misuse of this park,” Mackinnon said.