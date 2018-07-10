Part of Banff National Park closed after bear damages tent in campground

People exploring Banff National Park will not be allowed to access a stretch of it along Lake Minnewanka until next month after a bear ended up in a backcountry campground.

According to Parks Canada’s website, the closure was put into effect on Tuesday afternoon.

“A bear damaged an unoccupied tent at a backcountry campground,” reads an explanation from the government agency, which did not specify what type of bear.

The closure impacts the Minnewanka Lakeshore trail “and vicinity” from Stewart Canyon to the Banff National Park’s east boundary. It includes the Aylmer Pass trail. Meanwhile, all campgrounds along Lake Minnewanka are closed.

Anyone caught venturing into a closed are can be charged under the Canada National Parks Act and fined up to $25,000.

An area closure notice indicates the closures will be lifted on Aug. 2.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada for more details about the bear damaging the tent.

