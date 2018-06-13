Canada
June 13, 2018 4:57 pm
Updated: June 13, 2018 4:59 pm

Bear warning issued for Banff National Park-area campground

By Online journalist  Global News

A grizzly bear is seen in this undated handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Boyce
A A

Parks Canada has issued a bear warning for the Mosquito Creek campground and the Mosquito Creek Hostel area, which are in Banff National Park.

Story continues below

The government agency said that a grizzly bear was seen in the area.

The warning was put into place on Wednesday.

WATCH: Bears, coyotes and fire risks: what Parks Canada wants you to know before your trip to Banff

Parks Canada said park users should remember the following when in an area frequented by a bear:

• Pay attention for bears when travelling in this area
• Make noise while hiking
• Keep all pets on a leash and a close eye on children
• Carry bear spray and know how to use it
• Store all food, cookware, utensils, coolers, etc. properly by hanging it from the food-hanging poles and cables, or in the secure storage lockers provided in the campground
• Keep a clean campsite. All litter and garbage must be packed out.

Bear sightings should be reported to Banff National Park dispatch at 403-762-1470.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Alberta Bear
Banff
Banff National Park
Banff National Park bears
Bear
Bear warning
bear warning banff
bears
Grizzly Bears
Mosquito Creek
Mosquito Creek Hostel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News