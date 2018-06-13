Bear warning issued for Banff National Park-area campground

Parks Canada has issued a bear warning for the Mosquito Creek campground and the Mosquito Creek Hostel area, which are in Banff National Park.

The government agency said that a grizzly bear was seen in the area.

The warning was put into place on Wednesday.

Parks Canada said park users should remember the following when in an area frequented by a bear:

• Pay attention for bears when travelling in this area

• Make noise while hiking

• Keep all pets on a leash and a close eye on children

• Carry bear spray and know how to use it

• Store all food, cookware, utensils, coolers, etc. properly by hanging it from the food-hanging poles and cables, or in the secure storage lockers provided in the campground

• Keep a clean campsite. All litter and garbage must be packed out.

Bear sightings should be reported to Banff National Park dispatch at 403-762-1470.