Bear warning issued for Banff National Park-area campground
Parks Canada has issued a bear warning for the Mosquito Creek campground and the Mosquito Creek Hostel area, which are in Banff National Park.
The government agency said that a grizzly bear was seen in the area.
The warning was put into place on Wednesday.
Parks Canada said park users should remember the following when in an area frequented by a bear:
• Pay attention for bears when travelling in this area
• Make noise while hiking
• Keep all pets on a leash and a close eye on children
• Carry bear spray and know how to use it
• Store all food, cookware, utensils, coolers, etc. properly by hanging it from the food-hanging poles and cables, or in the secure storage lockers provided in the campground
• Keep a clean campsite. All litter and garbage must be packed out.
Bear sightings should be reported to Banff National Park dispatch at 403-762-1470.
