Alleged drunk driver may be connected to damages at Coldstream park

Vernon RCMP say a Coldstream park sustained thousands of dollars in damages when someone drove onto a field and through a fence.

The trail of destruction through Creekside Park on Kidston Road was reported to police Tuesday afternoon.

In pictures provided by police, you can see tire tracks crisscrossing the field and a damaged chain-link fence.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, which police believe “may be connected,” RCMP gave a driver a 90-day driving prohibition because he failed two roadside breath tests.

In that incident, police said they received multiple complaints about an erratic and possibly impaired driver before pulling over a car with extensive front-end damage on Ponderosa Way in Coldstream.

Police are praising those who called about the erratic driving.

Cst. Kelly Brett said those calls “may have averted a tragedy and saved someone’s life.”

A 32-year-old Kamloops man may face charges.

Police are hoping any witnesses will contact the Vernon RCMP detachment.