Ontario’s police watchdog terminates investigation into death of woman, 87, given naloxone

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog has terminated its investigation into the death of an 87-year-old woman who was given naloxone by an officer earlier this month in eastern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says the woman went into medical distress at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Clayton, Ont., and individuals began performing first aid.

The SIU says an Ontario Provincial Police officer gave the woman naloxone when he found out she was on medication.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog invokes mandate after west-end Toronto shooting

It says the woman was later pronounced dead in hospital and the cause of death was due to cardiac arrest.

SIU director Tony Loparco says the evidence is clear the woman’s death was due to a medical cause and not the administration of naloxone.

Shortly after the woman’s death, the provincial government announced officers wouldn’t be subject to SIU investigations in cases where naloxone was administered.