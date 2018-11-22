Ontario’s police watchdog invokes mandate after west-end Toronto shooting

Toronto police say Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a shooting in the city’s west end late Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the Willowridge Road and Richgrove Drive area, near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 11 p.m. following reports 10 to 20 gunshots were fired.

The spokesperson said a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said in an update before 11:25 p.m. that a person was taken into custody.

However, about an hour later, the spokesperson said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) hadinvoked its mandate.

It’s unclear whether the person shot is the same individual who is in police custody, but the spokesperson said it’s believed there are no outstanding people wanted in connection with the incident.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.